Tenta la fuga dopo un furto in casa: investito e ucciso sull’autostrada

Una tentata rapina finita male, una fuga e poi la morte in A30, investito da un’auto in transito. E’ quanto accaduto ad un giovane albanese il quale, nel tentativo di fuggire ai controlli dei carabinieri, è scappato sull’autostrada, la Salerno-Caserta, ed è stato investito da un’auto. Il cadavere dell’uomo è stato trovato da una pattuglia della Polstrada. Il tentativo di furto è avvenuto in un appartamento della zona periferica di San Valentino Torio. immediata la richiesta di aiuto ai carabinieri della zona, La gang, della quale faceva parte la vittima, era composta da due persone: uno è fuggito per le campagne, l’altro si è riversato sull’autostrada trovando la morte. Gravemente ferito anche il conducente dell’auto che è stato trasportato in codice rosso all’ospedale di Nocera.